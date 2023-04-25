Woman feels 'stalked' by bio mom when she writes a cryptic message on Facebook.

When this woman is spooked by her bio mom, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for lashing out at my biological mother because of what she posted to her facebook page?"

Today, I finally spoke my mind to my biological mother. For a long time now she has been trying to get back into my life, and I have always just not been ready. I am a foster kid and have been raised by one family after going through the "inverse russian roulette" that is the child care system for my country.

As I was growing up, my Mother grew increasingly obsessed with me. At points, she would message me on facebook with names of some of my friends and asking how they are... despite me never mentioning them to her. Not great. She would constantly fall out of contact, then come back like nothing happened which caused a lot of mistrust on top of that.