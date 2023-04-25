Woman feels 'stalked' by bio mom when she writes a cryptic message on Facebook.

When this woman is spooked by her bio mom, she asks Reddit:
Today, I finally spoke my mind to my biological mother. For a long time now she has been trying to get back into my life, and I have always just not been ready. I am a foster kid and have been raised by one family after going through the "inverse russian roulette" that is the child care system for my country.
As I was growing up, my Mother grew increasingly obsessed with me. At points, she would message me on facebook with names of some of my friends and asking how they are... despite me never mentioning them to her. Not great. She would constantly fall out of contact, then come back like nothing happened which caused a lot of mistrust on top of that.
Because I had changed my number, she was also tried getting it from me by intimidation, threatening to show up at the University I go to, saying that if I just gave her it she wouldn't have to go there to see me. At this point, I just didn't want to see her until I was ready, and ambushing me isn't the way to go. Depsite all that, she still tries to be there for important milestones, even If she has always failed to do so. Usually sending a message on Facebook congratulating the occasion.