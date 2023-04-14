Woman steps down as MOH for sister's wedding. AITA? Sister and parents are livid.

When this woman is conflicted about her sister's wedding, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for stepping down as Maid of Honor at my sister’s wedding?"

My sister [32f] and I [35f] have had a tumultuous relationship. It all began almost 8 years ago when I started dating my now-husband (Raymond). My sister has hated Raymond since day one. Her disdain for him has been expressed in many ways over the years—namely spreading wild lies about him in efforts to turn my parents and others against him, and blatantly ignoring his existence at family gatherings.

(Trying to keep this brief, but here are two examples: 1) Paints me as a battered woman, 2) Told her internet following and friends that Raymond and I gave our parents Covid...when they’ve never had Covid.)