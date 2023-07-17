Woman's stepsister throws plates after she gets called 'the ugly stepsister.' AITA?

When this woman feels like she may have taken things too far, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for calling my stepsister the 'ugly stepsister' because she freaked out over a nickname?'

My (F29) family jokingly refers to me as “Princess/The Princess”, because I have a reputation for being opinionated and sensitive. This is mostly because of sensory issues, so certain noises or textures grate on me to an extent that I will leave the room or avoid touching things. I’m also just a picky person and I like things how I like them.

So my stepdad started referring to me as the Princess, like “don’t open the car window, the Princess will get upset”. My stepbrothers and mum use it as well. It’s a running family joke, well meant, I’ve never been offended by it in the 15 years it’s been a thing. My stepsister, Georgia (F30) hates it.