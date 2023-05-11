Woman storms out of own baby shower after BF's family makes her feel unwelcome.

When this woman is annoyed with her boyfriend's family, she asks Reddit:

I (19F) am currently 7 months pregnant with my first child, and my boyfriend (21M) and I were really excited to celebrate with our family and friends at our baby shower last weekend. However, things didn't exactly go as planned. My boyfriend's family is pretty traditional, and they weren't too happy that we were having a baby out of wedlock. They've been pretty distant and cold towards me since the announcement, but I thought that maybe the baby shower would be a chance for us to bond and put our differences aside.