Woman suspects financial abuse when BF says, 'you blew our savings on horses.'

When this woman is irritated with her fiance, she asks Reddit:
My fiance (M, 30) and I (F, 35) have been living together for about 2 years, and were planning to get married. About a year ago, he started 'recreationally' using illegal dr&%s and lied to me about it. When I found proof, I told him that if it became a regular habit, it would be a deal breaker for me.
For months after that, he swore that he wasn't using at all, but I had my suspicions, and then caught him red handed again. He accused me of spying on him and 'putting him under a microscope', and said that he feels like it should be a matter of personal autonomy and privacy as long as the dr&% use is not creating a problem.
Obviously, he doesn't think it is a problem.... after all, it is not interfering with his job, and he doesn't go out and party or get in trouble. He uses it to enhance his gaming performance and experience. I work night shift, and when I am gone, he stays up all night playing video games. When I am home, he crashes early, and rarely has the energy or desire to go out or do anything together.
This has caused a lot of tension in our relationship. He insists that it shouldn't matter what he does while I am gone, and has told me repeatedly that I should get a hobby and do things by myself. So I did. I started horseback riding, and recently spent about 5k on a horse and accessories.
This is something that I have enjoyed in the past, so it definitely is not a passing whim that I will soon grow tired of. But my (ex) fiance is infuriated that I spent that money without asking him, and insists that it is far more disrespectful of our relationship than what he did. I earn roughly twice as much as he does.
We have a joint account that he voluntarily puts all of his money into, and I put half of mine, (roughly an equal amount) mostly because I have kids with expenses that should not be his responsibility. We pay our bills out of that joint account, and there is always enough left over that we have a little cushion.
I have some credit card debt, but I also have a retirement account, investment properties, and a substantial credit limit. The money that I spent was taken from my personal accounts and not our joint one, but he still feels like I should have asked him before spending that much because since we are a couple, it is 'our' money.
In my opinion, he broke my trust, and has not been considering 'us' in his decisions since he chose to start using. We are now separated over this. He is angry that I made a unilateral decision to spend 'thousands of dollars' without his approval.
I am angry that he thinks he has the right to control what I spend while refusing to consider my feelings or opinions related to using dr&&s and spending most of his spare time gaming while I am gone, which leaves him exhausted when I am there. AITA for not including him in my decision?
imthro writes:
His attack on you over this is pure deflection. It's something a lot of addicts do when they are in the thick of it. They try to grab onto any little thing they can and turn it into a major issue to deflect from the enormous issues that they themselves are causing. The separation needs to become permanent. This situation is going to decay faster than you realize.
Please make sure that his name is removed from ALL of your accounts/houses/etc and that the joint account is subjected to extreme scrutiny. He will drain it. It's only a matter of time. Consult a lawyer as soon as you possibly can.
myfruitfly writes:
NTA. I'm sure his gaming and dr&gs have added up to $5k. If things were going well and you had fully split finances, I'd say probably should have checked in, but that's not what is happening here. You have the money to pay for it fully on your own. He told you to get a hobby. He isn't showing up for the basics of the relationship. Keep the horse, ditch the fiance.
redditreaderfan writes:
NTA - hasn't he done exactly the same thing? Spending thousands not just without your consent but against your expressed wishes?? What he did is worse, this is breakup/divorce worthy. Run. Things only get worse from here. Also, if he puts all his money in your joint account, how's he paying for the dr&gs??