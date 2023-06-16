Woman suspects financial abuse when BF says, 'you blew our savings on horses.'

When this woman is irritated with her fiance, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for not including my fiance in a financial decision?'

My fiance (M, 30) and I (F, 35) have been living together for about 2 years, and were planning to get married. About a year ago, he started 'recreationally' using illegal dr&%s and lied to me about it. When I found proof, I told him that if it became a regular habit, it would be a deal breaker for me.

For months after that, he swore that he wasn't using at all, but I had my suspicions, and then caught him red handed again. He accused me of spying on him and 'putting him under a microscope', and said that he feels like it should be a matter of personal autonomy and privacy as long as the dr&% use is not creating a problem.