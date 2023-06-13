Woman resells Taylor Swift tix for $6500 each. Friends call her a 'traitor scammer.'

When this woman feels like she may have scammed her friends, she asks Reddit:
Long story short I got two amazing tickets to MetLife N1 to see Taylor Swift. I purchased these tickets in November back during the presale. I had no issues with the queue, got my tickets in 15 minutes and checked out.
I had no intentions of selling these tickets. I wanted to go and attend the concert, badly. But, unfortunately something came up (family emergency) and I was unable to go.
Im a broke college student and I have multiple student loans that I need to pay off as well as bills such as rent, electricity, water, food, and my car payment. At the beginning of May, I looked on stubhub and saw that tickets in my section were listed for 4k-8k. The seats I had were lower bowl, front row seats that had a perfect center view. So, I listed the tickets for $6500 each thinking that nobody would purchase them and I’d eventually just end up lowering the price.
Two days later I received an email stating that the tickets had sold. I had the name and email of the person I needed to transfer the tickets to and after googling the name, I found out that it was a rich CEO of a successful company. About two days later, I transferred the tickets over and 6 days after the concert, I received a payment of $11200. Stubhub kept $1800.
I have never seen this much money at once before and I was so surprised that anyone would shell out that much cash for a concert. I paid off a student loan, saved money for my car payment, and saved a few months rent.
I told a few close friends and they told me that I shouldn’t have resold the tickets for over face value and that it was an asshole move. I said that I didn’t feel like I was scamming anyone because I had full intentions of going and the person who bought them was evidently well off. During the presale, I could have bought 6 tickets but I only bought two because I didn’t want to resell them. AITA?
foreverforgettable writes:
NTA. So unlike everyone else that are making a profit from selling their tickets (either by choice or necessity) you should forego making some money? Yeah, no. Not the a-hole by a mile. Maybe your friends are jealous you got the tickets and didn’t offer to sell them to them at face value or maybe they’re jealous that you made so much money. Who knows? But you had tickets and you sold them in a perfectly legal way.
The only advice I have is if you ever make that much money all at once, do NOT tell anyone. You’re a lot safer in general not informing anyone of the amount of money you have. Just as a precaution.
Otherwise, spend and save your money wisely. If your state requires it pay income tax or plan to do when tax time comes. You do not want to owe taxes to the state/IRS; they are in fact ahs.
rosirosi writes:
YTA I don't agree with people saying that it's OK because you hadn't intended on selling them. The reasons for selling do not change the fact that by selling at a big profit, you are encouraging people to buy to sell. What you did makes it so that real fans can't get or afford tickets, and only rich people can go.
And those who say that for there to be a scam, there needs to be a victim and that CEO is no victime, yes that's true that CEO is not the victim. There is a victim, however, the people who can't afford that price but would the original price.
dcfb writes:
NTA. I hate that concert tickets cost thousands. That's INSANE. But there's a difference between someone flipping 1 ticket vs what Ticketmaster and the bots do- bots buying all the tickets is basically a stock buyback, they do it to inflate the price and rip you off.
When Ticketmaster or bots do it, they remove consumer choice entirely because they cheat the system. Someone like OP hasn't bought all the tickets. Upcharging vs selling at face value is kind of a dick move tbh though but it's different what OP did vs what ticketmaster and the bots do.