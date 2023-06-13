Woman resells Taylor Swift tix for $6500 each. Friends call her a 'traitor scammer.'

Two days later I received an email stating that the tickets had sold. I had the name and email of the person I needed to transfer the tickets to and after googling the name, I found out that it was a rich CEO of a successful company. About two days later, I transferred the tickets over and 6 days after the concert, I received a payment of $11200. Stubhub kept $1800.

I have never seen this much money at once before and I was so surprised that anyone would shell out that much cash for a concert. I paid off a student loan, saved money for my car payment, and saved a few months rent.