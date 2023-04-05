Woman tells sis she's a bad parent to her autistic son, 'you've set him up to fail.'

When this woman is worried about her sister's kids, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my sister she’s setting her kids up for failure?"

I have two nephews (John-25 and Finn-15). I love both dearly but John is a bit difficult to be around. He still acts like a child and is incredibly mean to his younger brother. I’m putting it lightly actually, he’s terrible to Finn.

My sister doesn’t say anything because he has autism but will instead spoil Finn to make up for the bullying. It’s a really weird situation that I didn’t pick up on until very recently after I moved closer to them.

My sister, brother in law and nephews came over for dinner the other day. It was going well when all of a sudden my daughter (18) told me she couldn’t find her very expensive necklace.