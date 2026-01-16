'A woman tried to get me fired from a job I don't have...'

It started off as a semi understandable mistake. I was with a friend dropping off her kids at daycare. I was carrying her youngest who kept calling me "Miss J" as that's what she has been taught to call me. I handed her off to her daycare teacher and turned to walk out when a woman who had been behind me tried to hand me her kid.
I just ignored her because I was half asleep and focused on other things so she snapped her fingers at me and told me to hurry up and that she was late for work. It clicked that she thought I worked there. I told her "I don't work here but I think she can help you" and pointed at one of the people who did work there.
This woman rolled her eyes and said "it takes two seconds to take my kid. I don't care if you're clocked in or not do your damn job." I replied with " I don't work here" and turned to walk away. The lady then stomped off and I went outside to wait on my friend. My friend came out a few moments later laughing and said "you're fired" to me.
I asked what she was talking about and she said that after I walked out, the lady who had been trying to get me to take her kid saw my friend and told her that I was extremely unprofessional and refused to do my job. She then demanded my friend (who also doesn't work at the daycare) fire me "or else."
After thinking about it, I realized that my friend's child calling me "Miss" made it clear to anyone listening that I wasn't dropping off my kid. Between that and the fact that I was dressed very similar to most of the workers, I can understand thinking I work there.
Until I said I don't. I don't know why she thought my friend in her pajama bottoms and oversized sweater worked there though. I also don't get the entitlement of "fire this person or else."
Hardcockonsc said:
Lemme get this straight: I told you I don't work here and you want me to take your child? Okay well when the police ask you gave me your child. These witnesses can account what you said to me
SailingSpark said:
Well, if anybody ever wants to kidnap a child, we know how to do it. Just stand outside a daycare place and Karens will give their brats to you.
CloverOver28 said:
How on earth do you not know who your child's teachers are!!
Ok-Repeat8069 said:
Anyone who snaps their fingers like that is entitled garbage.
ghostwriter623 said:
It’s always the people who “don’t have time” and are “late for work” who miraculously have time to stop and complain and try to get someone fired.
emax4 said:
"And it's taking you more than two seconds to argue with me. Do it yourself or you won't have a child when you get back."
NinotchkaTheIntrepid said:
It's the snapping of fingers I'll never understand. Used to have a boss who snapped his fingers at his 5 kids. Fortunately, he never tried that with me. I assume if you grow up seeing your folks do it, you then do it too...only to those you think you outrank, of course!