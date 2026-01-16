"A woman tried to get me fired from a job I don't have..."

It started off as a semi understandable mistake. I was with a friend dropping off her kids at daycare. I was carrying her youngest who kept calling me "Miss J" as that's what she has been taught to call me. I handed her off to her daycare teacher and turned to walk out when a woman who had been behind me tried to hand me her kid.

I just ignored her because I was half asleep and focused on other things so she snapped her fingers at me and told me to hurry up and that she was late for work. It clicked that she thought I worked there. I told her "I don't work here but I think she can help you" and pointed at one of the people who did work there.