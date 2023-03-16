Woman is upset when fiancé tells family 'the truth' about her mental health.

When this woman is upset with her fiance, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting upset that my fiance shared a very private moment with our family and friends?"

I (24 f) deal with a lot of mental health issues revolving around anxiety. I am currently in therapy for it and have been in therapy for 6 months now, and it's getting better, but I'm still working on things.

Earlier today, I had one of the worst panic attacks that I've had in a while. This attack left me on the floor crying and basically made me feel like I was suffocating.

My fiance found me on the floor and explained to him what was wrong(this attack was triggered over something very serious to me and very personal to me). He comforted me the best he could, and I really appreciated it.