Woman doesn't want to attend bachelorette party of SIL she doesn't like. AITA?

When this woman feels annoyed with her SIL, she asks Reddit:
My brother is getting married in 4 months. His fiancé and I got off to a rocky start (3-4 years ago) because I was still close with his ex. His fiancé never said anything but we just weren’t that close. However, once they got serious/engaged I started trying to get closer to her. We’re definitely not friends but are making an effort when we see each other, social media buddies, etc.
Her MOH is planning her bachelorette party. It is a plane ride away (2 hours and about $75 each way) and they’re fronting an Airbnb so the only cost would be the airfare and food. They asked me about two different weekends, and I said I couldn’t do the first because I’m away with my husband.