Woman wants to put daughter's ashes in new baby's room. Husband says, 'you creep.'

When this mom who suffered the loss of a child (trigger warning) is conflicted about how to parent her new child, she asks Reddit:
So my husband D (M26) and I (F25) had recently lost our little girl S (F4) back in November due to a rare brain deformity that she was born with. Well the very next morning after loosing her, I had a weird feeling that i couldn’t shake and took a pregnancy test and it came out positive.
We both were very shocked but happy. But for clarity purposes we were trying but didn’t think it would happen at the same time as her passing, because we always knew that it was a high possibility for her to pass just didn’t know when.
So after she passed, we decided to have her cremated due to my husbands job and having to move every 2-3 years and not living in our home state.
Mainly because we didn’t want her to be left behind in a state that wasn’t her home and not being able to go see her, if we did move. Well fast forward to now and I’m 32 weeks pregnant, we both are still healing from the loss but are working through it together while also still caring for our other child B (M2) and getting ready for our newborn baby girl.
Well yesterday I decided it was time to start getting her room ready, which also happened to be S’s room. We hadn’t really changed it at all since she passed except for putting her ashes on her bed surrounded by all of her favorite stuffys. I had put her in there because it was her favorite place to be since it’s where she was most comfortable due to her mobility issues.
Well I was sitting there going through her clothes and crying a little and my husband had came in there to help and he had asked what were we going to do with her ashes and I had mentioned about putting her on a high shelf so she can watch over her baby sister along with a few of her favorite things.
Well my husband didn’t like that idea at all saying that was an A hole thing to do and hella creepy and that I was trying to make the new baby into S and that I already was putting unnecessary expectations on new baby. Which I didn’t I think was but at that point both of us were crying and it got to the point of were we had to take a break from the situation.
But since then he has been very standoffish and quit… and it just has me thinking AITA? Should I just suck it up and put hero somewhere else? I don’t know if it’s just me and my pregnancy hormones or what.. I know he is hurting but I really didn’t think it was that big of a deal.
swimmingcayote writes:
YTA. Your new child is not going to have an emotional connection to her deceased sister. Your deceased child should certainly be part of the family story but you need to treat your new baby as a totally separate human being. Put the ashes in your own room but not in the child’s room.
carelesswhisper87 writes:
I’m so sorry girly! But a soft YTA. Please please go to therapy. Tips because of previous post we have seen before: Don’t name your new baby after you old baby, don’t compare them. Also Don’t bring your baby up in their siblings important milestones because you don’t want them to resent her. I’m sorry! I don’t have any words to make you feel better.
misterprof9 writes:
I might go with NAH, but OP is grieving to the point of potentially detrimental behavior. Remembering someone is not the same as enshrining them, and as a society we've definitely skewed towards letting people grieve to potentially detrimental levels.
Talk to a therapist and find a different place to enshrine your daughter. She's not watching from the urn, her spirit is in your heart and your mind, and in heaven (at least according to many beliefs).