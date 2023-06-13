Woman wants to put daughter's ashes in new baby's room. Husband says, 'you creep.'

Well I was sitting there going through her clothes and crying a little and my husband had came in there to help and he had asked what were we going to do with her ashes and I had mentioned about putting her on a high shelf so she can watch over her baby sister along with a few of her favorite things.

Well my husband didn’t like that idea at all saying that was an A hole thing to do and hella creepy and that I was trying to make the new baby into S and that I already was putting unnecessary expectations on new baby. Which I didn’t I think was but at that point both of us were crying and it got to the point of were we had to take a break from the situation.