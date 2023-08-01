Woman warns sister, 'if your husband comes to our dad's funeral, I'm not going.' AITA?

The only thing that is relevant here is that her husband never really respected us as he comes from a well-off family and he never knew my father. He's a r&cist AH and no one in the family likes him. I can list things he's said and done.

Called her family poor, when people said their daughter looked like me he said in front of me that he hoped she didn't have my hair (thick and curly).

He had to ask his dad for permission to marry my sister cause he's from a white noble family and we're mixed race. I was in my 20's and reacted to every racist comment or passive aggressive comment. It is not for me the issue . I accept I am the AH for asking her and wanting to make her feel guilty.