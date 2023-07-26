Woman wears 'reception' wedding dress to cousin's wedding, gets called a 'jealous B.'

When this woman feels like she was demonized at her cousin's wedding for no reason, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for wearing my 'wedding' dress to my cousin's wedding?'

I (f32) got married during the pandemic and we had a tiny wedding with immediate family. Since we couldn't invite all our friends and family at the time, we had the reception last month and I wore a floor-length deep pink dress, no train or anything like that.

I chose a design I liked from a store and had it tailored a bit to what I wanted.

My cousin (f26) got married recently and I ended up wearing my reception dress. Again, while I did wear it for my wedding reception (not my actual wedding), it's not a traditional wedding dress.