Woman wears 'reception' wedding dress to cousin's wedding, gets called a 'jealous B.'

When this woman feels like she was demonized at her cousin's wedding for no reason, she asks Reddit:
I (f32) got married during the pandemic and we had a tiny wedding with immediate family. Since we couldn't invite all our friends and family at the time, we had the reception last month and I wore a floor-length deep pink dress, no train or anything like that.
I chose a design I liked from a store and had it tailored a bit to what I wanted.
My cousin (f26) got married recently and I ended up wearing my reception dress. Again, while I did wear it for my wedding reception (not my actual wedding), it's not a traditional wedding dress.
A lot of people complimented me and I didn't think it would be such a big deal. When I went to talk to my cousin I noticed she wasn't that happy but she didn't say anything then. She texted later asking why I wore this dress. We had a bit of an argument and she called me a jealous b*&ch.
I wore different jewelry and the dress had gloves which I wore for my reception, I didn't wear them at my cousin's wedding.
I'll try to describe the dress. The closest I can think of is the black dress Margot Robbie wore to the Barbie premiere. Mine was pink, longer and more of a mermaid style instead of blown out with tuille.
Slightly different shape. My cousin's wedding gown was an expensive, custom made one and she told us last year she was using the Barbie doll as inspiration.
I thought it was a great design but I couldn't order custom one in time, so I found a similar dress at a store and got it tailored. (And my cousin's was white, mine obviously wasn't).
This situation's made the rounds now and people are torn, one of my friends told me to post here, so AITA?
clearweb8 writes:
NTA. At worst maybe you’re culturally oblivious? Maybe it’s tacky to wear an excessively fancy dress to a wedding, or maybe there were a lot of people at this wedding who were also at your reception so they knew this was your “wedding” dress, but honestly I think bride culture is deranged.
If I was so upset about what someone wore to my wedding that I texted them after to chastise them, I would be so embarrassed years later that I was focusing on something so petty instead of enjoying my own celebration. Yikes.
dogmom2tr writes:
Your post elopement reception is still your wedding. It was shortly before your cousin's wedding so it was fresh in everyone's mind. That's your wedding dress and even if it doesn't look like a traditional wedding dress it was still inappropriate. YTA.
Maybe to other events or to future friend's black tie weddings or far enough in the future that people some what forget what event you wore that to in the past. But not a month later to a wedding with half the same guest list.
kingsdaughter98 writes:
NAH. Less then a century ago this was still common practice. Wedding dresses were simply your formal occasion dress for every event after. IMO, we should bring this back. Good on you for picking a dress you can re-use.
On the other hand, you did have your reception a month ago, so I can understand why your cousin is upset. I don’t think you’re wrong at all, but I don’t think she’s wrong for being bothered either.
If you generally have a good relationship with your cousin, I’d recommend apologizing, as it was her wedding. If you don’t care, just block her and move on with your life.