Woman triggers friend with severe ED, friend says, 'don't eat like that near me.'

When this girl feels humiliated by her friend, she asks Reddit:
So I’m just gonna start off by saying I do eat weird. I don’t have an Eating Disorder, I eat a fine amount of food just in a specific way as I have a bad phobia of choking due to a traumatic event...
I’m comfortable eating normal food as long as I eat slowly, don’t talk too much and I cut it up smaller. It doesn’t overly disturb my life but I do feel uncomfortable eating out with other people.
So it was my friends birthday, I drove up to her university to have a meal with her, our other friend from home (sab) and 2 of her uni friends, I hadn’t met before, lizzy and f. We went to a British bistro, I ordered a roast dinner.