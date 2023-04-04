Woman's male OBGYN gives her a panic attack, BF takes his side, mommy gets revenge.

When this woman is annoyed with her boyfriend's reaction to her anxiety, she asks Reddit:
My partner and I have been together for going on seven years. We have an overall great relationship, and are finally expecting our first child after years of trying. I love this man, and his blunt take no BS attitude is part of what makes us so compatible, because I am the same way.
However, with this attitude also includes the risk of both of us being a little callous sometimes. That's where the issue is. In the beginning of my pregnancy when I was looking for an OBGYN, the first Doctor I ended up at was.... Not good.
I was 22 weeks pregnant (it took longer than expected to get on health insurance), and this guy very aggressively insisted on a transvaginal probe ultrasound.
Based on the research I had done, that shouldn't have been a suggestion unless there was a specific reason to believe that I had a low cervix, and as I had not been checked out at all prior to that, there was no reason to believe I had that issue.