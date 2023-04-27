Woman's husband criticizes her spending, she says, 'I'm the breadwinner. Back off.'

When this wife is annoyed with her husband, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling my husband to eff off over the finances?'

I (40/F) work full time. My husband (46/M) is a stay-at-home-dad since COVID. Things were tight for a bit when he quit his full-time job and tried to start his own business (there were losses that caused debt). Finances have been a bit of a sore spot since his business failure.

I've always made significantly more than him. I've always been supportive when he's wanted to change jobs, start his own business, etc. When he sent us into a death spiral of debt with a failing business venture that he refused to let go of was kind of a breaking point.