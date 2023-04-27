Woman's husband criticizes her spending, she says, 'I'm the breadwinner. Back off.'

When this wife is annoyed with her husband, she asks Reddit:
I (40/F) work full time. My husband (46/M) is a stay-at-home-dad since COVID. Things were tight for a bit when he quit his full-time job and tried to start his own business (there were losses that caused debt). Finances have been a bit of a sore spot since his business failure.
I've always made significantly more than him. I've always been supportive when he's wanted to change jobs, start his own business, etc. When he sent us into a death spiral of debt with a failing business venture that he refused to let go of was kind of a breaking point.
He spent the majority of his time blaming me for our financial position which was absurd as I was the only one bringing in money. He was spending it faster than I could make it. He briefly got a job but then ended up quitting at staying at home when everything closed down. I was in an essential industry and had to go to work in person.