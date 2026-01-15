'Would I be a bridezilla if I asked my bridesmaid not to dye her hair?'

parakeet_whisperer said:

I don't feel like it's insane, I'm a bridesmaid for a friend in like 2 months, I dye my hair weird colors all the time I asked her months ago how natural she wanted my hair for her photos so I can start working towards a more natural color as we get closer and dye it back if need be.

PopEnvironmental1335 said:

You did the right thing. Dying your hair FOR the wedding is very different from having dyed hair already. Also, pink hair is hard to do at home if you have no experience.

EDIT: I'm not asking her to change her current style, just that the grand plan she had for her wedding hair that’s explicitly FOR the wedding, to be “hilarious."

EDIT AGAIN: I just dropped her. She lost her mind. I’m glad it’s a closed chapter.