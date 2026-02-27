'Am I wrong for not telling my fiancée I didn’t get her a diamond ring?'

It’s not about the diamond dude. You let her think it was a diamond and so she did. All of your friends and family thought it was too and were commenting on it like crazy and so now that she knows she has to lie by omission to everyone or tell them you’d had a misunderstanding and that is awkward and embarrassing either way.

It has little to do with the stone itself and more to do with you making an accidental liar out of your gf. You have made the ring a source of humiliation now and ruined the proposal’s memory. It also makes a big difference to insurance companies.

Overall you swapped out a stone traditionally known to be one thing with cheaper lookalike stone which feels deceptive and not on the up and up. It feels sneaky and not thoughtful.