Young trans man doesn't know how to cope when parents say 'our daughter is dead.'

When this man doesn't know how to deal with his transphobic parents, he asks Reddit:
I came out as Non binary to my family a year ago. I understand that it takes time for people to get used a big change but the only thing that changed was that I wanted to be called by they/them pronouns I didn't change my name. I still do the same thing I always did I still do feminine things (eg wearing dresses, putting on makeup and baking).
But every time I wanted to do something masculine or show my pride (eg getting a pride flag, getting a binder or playing video games) my mom always says that she misses her daughter and she'll never get to talk about boys I like or go clothes shopping with me. I like going to go clothes shopping but its mostly because I get to talk about random stuff.