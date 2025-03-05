'You're invited to our wedding! Oh, never mind...' 'I DON'T understand.' UPDATED 2X

As I had said before, I totally understand why they changed everything re: their wedding. My gripe is with the fact that they couldn’t be bothered to notify us about it, and that we only “happened to “ hear about it from my BIL. To me, their behavior is beyond rude.

To answer other question/comments: No, I have seen Jennifer (or met her now-husband) since before the wedding. Jennifer has lived across the country for some time and seldom, if ever, comes to town to visit, even though both her parents are still here. If for some reason I ever had occasion to see her, I wouldn’t feel like being very nice!