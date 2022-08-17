16 of the best tweets about what it means to 'quiet quit' your job.

"Quiet quitting" is the new "nobody wants to work," and the debate about what it actually entails has been raging non-stop across all social media platforms...

While most employees would describe "quiet quitting" as clocking in at the exact time you're expected to, clocking out at the exact time you're expected to, and refusing to do any "above and beyond" work without extra compensation, your boss might describe it as "putting in the bare minimum" or "slacking off."

In a culture where taking a vacation (despite unlimited vacation days) is largely frowned upon and bragging about sleep deprivation is normal, it makes sense that we'd all be confused about whether or not doing the exact job we're asked to do is...wrong?