17 employees share the most professional way they say 'f*ck you' at work.

The "could've been an email" meetings, the pointless self evaluations, the petty office drama--sometimes it's hard to keep it professional when all you want to do is scream into the void and tell everyone you work with how you really feel about them...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "How do you professionally say 'f*ck you?'" all of the tired, burned out and frustrated workers of the internet were ready to share the best (and funniest) ways to shut down a coworker, boss, or client without getting fired.

1.

Your opinion is important to us! - Narrow_Trainer_687

2.

Had someone being a jacka*s on a phone and couldn't understand why we couldn't do anything for him since our services are income based, I finally said "I apologize my supervisor needs me urgently, if you call back and ask for [coworker who is a jerk] at extension 214 he should be able to assist you". - zoeygirl69

3.

"With all due respect..." - Whitey1969SC

4.