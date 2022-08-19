17 employees share the most professional way they say 'f*ck you' at work.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "How do you professionally say 'f*ck you?'" all of the tired, burned out and frustrated workers of the internet were ready to share the best (and funniest) ways to shut down a coworker, boss, or client without getting fired.
Your opinion is important to us! - Narrow_Trainer_687
Had someone being a jacka*s on a phone and couldn't understand why we couldn't do anything for him since our services are income based, I finally said "I apologize my supervisor needs me urgently, if you call back and ask for [coworker who is a jerk] at extension 214 he should be able to assist you". - zoeygirl69
"With all due respect..." - Whitey1969SC
Depends on the situation. Today for example I had 3 pages (each page being 15 work items) of work to do plus 10 escalations each piece takes roughly 30-40 minutes. The escalations take longer. I managed to prioritize my work pretty quickly and got to it.