Employee asks if they were wrong to walk out on their job and quit without notice.

Kimberly Dinaro
Aug 18, 2022 | 2:50 PM
While it's customary to offer a two weeks notice before quitting a job, there are always extenuating circumstances...

Sometimes we're all just one entitled Karen's speech away from throwing down the apron and walking out the door. So, when a conflicted employee decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not they were wrong to quit their job based on their boss' behavior, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for walking out on my job?

I recently found out that my partner is pregnant. We have decided that we will be moving to be closer to our families. Monday I sent out a resignation letter to my 2 bosses stating a 3 week notice.

One of them preceded to ask me if the pregnancy was real or if I was making it up as an excuse to leave. Then preceded to tell me that we would likely miscarry. Told me I was screwing them over and that I had no reason to leave so soon.

Sources: Reddit
