15 people who ran into the 'popular kid' from school later share how they turned out.

We all know that high school hierarchies are arbitrary and don't reflect how someone's adult life will pan out.

But that doesn't stop people from specifically wondering if the shiny popular kid at their school went on to more shiny endeavors, or whether their external peak was in their teen years.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people who ran into the "super popular kid" from school years later share how they turned out.

1. From haloarh:

I went to a pharmacy to pick up some medication and she was a pharmacist. She has a different name now, but it was definitely her. I Googled her and she got her Pharm.D. from a top school, has a successful husband and an adorable daughter.

I'm jealous.

2. From NewlyMintedSurgeon: