17 people share a life experience they had that no longer exists.

Dial-up internet, being kind and rewinding the VHS tape, making plans from a pay phone, getting concert tickets in person, or smoking cigarettes on an airplane--the world is rapidly changing every day...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's an experience you've had that no longer exists?' people were ready for a blast from the past.

1.

I made it all the way through high school and college before social media was a thing. There is zero proof of 99% of all the dumb things, embarrassing things, and mistakes I made growing up - The__Riker__Maneuver

2.

Flying on the Concorde. - awallacevt

3.

Road trip with a paper map we bought at a gas station. - BoDiddley_Squat

4.

Attending concerts and just enjoying the music without someone’s cellphone blocking the performance. - ChickenBootty

5.

Going to a restaurant and being asked if we wanted the smoking or non smoking section. - Jesse1179US

6.