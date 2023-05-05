17 people share a life experience they had that no longer exists.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's an experience you've had that no longer exists?' people were ready for a blast from the past.
I made it all the way through high school and college before social media was a thing. There is zero proof of 99% of all the dumb things, embarrassing things, and mistakes I made growing up - The__Riker__Maneuver
Flying on the Concorde. - awallacevt
Road trip with a paper map we bought at a gas station. - BoDiddley_Squat
Attending concerts and just enjoying the music without someone’s cellphone blocking the performance. - ChickenBootty
Going to a restaurant and being asked if we wanted the smoking or non smoking section. - Jesse1179US
The Star Trek Experience in Las Vegas. The ride/show part was cheesy, but fun. The entry to the ride was a museum of Star Trek history and memorabilia. But the real gem was the restaurant: half TNG Ten Forward setting/half DS9 Quark's Bar setting. Costumed characters would drop by your table to chat. It was all beautifully themed and immersive.- TwoDrinkDave