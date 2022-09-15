21 people share the discontinued items that still devastate them to this day.

Nostalgia: it has a grip on generations young and old!

So, fair warning - this list of discontinued items will be for mostly millennials and gen x, but I'm sure everyone can recognize at least one thing from here. And you don't have to remember something to realize that it was SO much better. Enjoy!

u/kellerisdabest asks the wide world of Reddit:

"What discontinued thing do you really want brought back?"

1.

An almost adless internet. - questionsndcomments

2.

Headphone jacks on cellphones. - Locoman7

3.

Paying once for work software, like Microsoft word or Adobe PDF, and actually owning it thereafter without having to pay a monthly subscription fee. - dusmeyedin

4.