21 people share the discontinued items that still devastate them to this day.

So, fair warning - this list of discontinued items will be for mostly millennials and gen x, but I'm sure everyone can recognize at least one thing from here. And you don't have to remember something to realize that it was SO much better. Enjoy!
u/kellerisdabest asks the wide world of Reddit:
An almost adless internet. - questionsndcomments
Headphone jacks on cellphones. - Locoman7
Paying once for work software, like Microsoft word or Adobe PDF, and actually owning it thereafter without having to pay a monthly subscription fee. - dusmeyedin
Seriously. We can purchase music, movies, and books via Apple, Amazon, and a whole host of other services, but we never actually own it anymore. They reserve the right to revoke it at any time. - xsvspd81