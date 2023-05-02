16 people share the results of their office romances.

That warm feeling in your stomach when that cute person walks by your work desk, means you may have an office crush (or work at home with your partner). Everyone may experience it, but most people never act on it. I advise you never to sh*t where you eat, but some people can't help themselves.

On a popular Reddit thread in the AskReddit subreddit, people share the outcomes of giving in to their office romance.

They write:

1. dimensionsanalyst says:

After years of sexual tension we did it, it wasnt anything close of what we expected, never talked about it again and we went back to just being friends.

2. get_off_my_lawn_n0w says:

She's been suffering from my snoring for twenty years now.

3. oyofmidmidworld says: