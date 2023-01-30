'Rigid' coworker upsets female colleague on last day; 'we're coworkers, not friends.'

They say it's important to have a healthy work-life balance. This person felt they had to set some boundaries with a coworker they did not see as a friend.

u/Future_Wrangler_5817 felt they may have stepped over the line so they asked Reddit:

AITA (Am I the a-hole) for making a coworker upset when I corrected her that we were just “coworkers” and not “friends”?

Kind of a weird post but it just happened so I want to know if I’m the a**hole. I just left a job that I had for over 2 years. During that time I had come to like many of my coworkers but I didn’t consider them to be friends as, in my opinion, friends are people who you hang out with and are able to text/ call out of the blue.