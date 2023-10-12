Woman helps friend catfish her cheating boyfriend on Tinder. 'AITA?'

"AITA for helping a friend catfish her boyfriend?"

Here's the story:

My friend and I are 22F, and her now-ex-boyfriend is 25M. This happened a week ago. My friend has been with her boyfriend for almost a year now, and everything has been going well. She thought that he was perfect for her, and she was head over heels for him.

Lately, she’s been noticing weird behaviours, and he’s been uninterested in doing things that they usually do together, like watching movies or going to the beach, etc. He’s been on his phone a lot too.