Man nervous about first date since his wheelchair; sparks fly. + Update

After we finished our food we went for a walk and he asked if I was having a good time, I said I was and he seemed so happy and told me he was too. It was his first date he'd ever been on and he told me that he was nervous in case I ghosted him because most guys have done that after agreeing to meet him.

He asked if we could go for coffee because he didn't want the date to end yet and I agreed.He was being really cute and put his hand out so I could hold it and he told me I made him feel like a normal guy.