Woman sparks debate on first date etiquette by sharing a screenshot from Hinge.

When planning a first date on a dating app, should you propose a plan that requires equal travel time for both parties, or is it ok to be shamelessly optimistic and pick a place close to your home?
After a man suggested a bar that was beautifully convenient for him, but approximately an hour commute from his potential Hinge date, strangers of the internet everywhere were ready to engage in the drama.
he really thought he ate that… F for effort in asking me to travel an hour to have a drink with you at a place 2 blocks from your home. drinks is so he can spend less money but it’s nighttime so he can ask me back to his place after. & as if Manhattan doesn’t have patios?! pic.twitter.com/LEwA1XKS2t