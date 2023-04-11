Someecards Logo
Woman sparks debate on first date etiquette by sharing a screenshot from Hinge.

Taylor Brown
Apr 11, 2023 | 3:58 PM
When planning a first date on a dating app, should you propose a plan that requires equal travel time for both parties, or is it ok to be shamelessly optimistic and pick a place close to your home?

After a man suggested a bar that was beautifully convenient for him, but approximately an hour commute from his potential Hinge date, strangers of the internet everywhere were ready to engage in the drama.

