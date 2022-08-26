17 people share the misunderstood things they hate to see romanticized.

Whether it's books, movies, TVs, billboards, internet ads, or literally any piece of media - we are being sold a message, whether we are conscious of it or not.

So, what do you do when you see something being glorified that absolutely shouldn't be? Yell about it on the internet, duh!

Reddit user u/Reddit_LizarB asked: "What is something you hate to see being romanticized?" and the responses were passionate and immediate.

1.

Relationships with clear problems shown as passionate. so much of this "passion" is terrible emotional management and terrible communicative skills bordering on (or actual) abuse. - pepperonimeister

2.

Family bloggers exploiting their children for views. Never understood how we went from 'be safe on the internet' to 'here's my entire family, inside of my house, full names, stupid staged pranks, etc.' with kids as young as 5. - Dry-Piccolo4213

3.

Hustle culture. No, Heyleigh, you’re not better than me because you haven’t slept in 3 years. - entire_forever13579

4.