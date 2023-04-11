17 people share their hottest take that they're not qualified to have.

Having a controversial opinion that you're not technically qualified to have is one of the great joys in this life, but it's important to be prepared to start a few wars at family holidays or in comment sections...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s your hot take on something you’re unqualified to have an opinion on?" people were brave enough to reveal their most divisive and saltiest opinions.

1.

I don't think people in Finance actually do anything. I've had a bunch of friends in the Financial Industry and none of them can actually walk me through a day to day. I'm not sure if it's because of NDAs or whatnot, but none of them could actually articulate what they do on a daily basis. - chriskrohne

2.

We should...Bring back duels - Separate-Guarantee84

3.

If we had legalized mushrooms the world could quite literally change for the better.- IG_ArticleParticle

4.