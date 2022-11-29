17 people share the most messed up conversation they ever overheard in public.

Sometimes you simply must walk slowly, take notes, and contort your neck into a circus performer's position in order to hear a stranger's fight with their boss. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the most f*cked up thing you overheard in a conversation?" people were ready to share the weirdest, funniest, most inappropriate, or downright unhinged parts of a convervation they heard in passing.
Stood behind a couple arguing loud. The man screams "WHAT THE F*CK WERE YOU THINKING?! I THOUGHT YOU WERE IN DANGER, I ALMOST CALLED 911" to which she screamed "I'M SO F*CKING SORRY FOR WANTING TO SEND YOU SOMETHING SEXY! THAT WON'T HAPPEN AGAIN!". Me and my friend had to contain our laughter. - cccantyousee
Walking through a mall while in high school, a woman walking with her husband (I assumed), told him “what you’ve done is worse than mass murder." I’ve thought about this for a long time. - BartholomewBandy