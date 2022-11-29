17 people share the most messed up conversation they ever overheard in public.

Sure, eavesdropping is techincally "rude," but it's not your fault if someone is having the juiciest conversation you've ever heard in your life, right?

Sometimes you simply must walk slowly, take notes, and contort your neck into a circus performer's position in order to hear a stranger's fight with their boss. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the most f*cked up thing you overheard in a conversation?" people were ready to share the weirdest, funniest, most inappropriate, or downright unhinged parts of a convervation they heard in passing.

1.

Stood behind a couple arguing loud. The man screams "WHAT THE F*CK WERE YOU THINKING?! I THOUGHT YOU WERE IN DANGER, I ALMOST CALLED 911" to which she screamed "I'M SO F*CKING SORRY FOR WANTING TO SEND YOU SOMETHING SEXY! THAT WON'T HAPPEN AGAIN!". Me and my friend had to contain our laughter. - cccantyousee

2.