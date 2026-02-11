'Am I overreacting? My girlfriend left me over a cheese wheel.' UPDATE + PICS

I (27M) and my girlfriend (26F) were saving for a house down payment. I work, and she is unemployed. I have saved 32,000 and she has saved 4,000 so I feel like I bear the brunt of the financial decision making here.

I was doing the Oxford County Cheese Trail, and found a “vault release”. They were selling a 140 pound wheel of 21 year old cheddar. It was aged using a traditional cloth bound method. That is practically extinct here in Canada, and with over 21 years it is extremely concentrated. 21 year old cheddar often sells for 120$ a pound.

The farm was selling the entire wheel for 18,500$. If I cut it into 200g wedges and sell it at 60$ each I can make 38,000$. I bought the cheese wheel, and brought it home in my truck.

When I rolled it into our apartment at first she was excited, when I started to explain the financials and investment potential she turned sour. She didn’t yell, but expressed she wasn’t happy about how I spent MY share of our house savings.

She is now staying with her parents.