'Am I overreacting? My girlfriend left me over a cheese wheel.' UPDATE + PICS

I (27M) and my girlfriend (26F) were saving for a house down payment. I work, and she is unemployed. I have saved 32,000 and she has saved 4,000 so I feel like I bear the brunt of the financial decision making here.
I was doing the Oxford County Cheese Trail, and found a “vault release”. They were selling a 140 pound wheel of 21 year old cheddar. It was aged using a traditional cloth bound method. That is practically extinct here in Canada, and with over 21 years it is extremely concentrated. 21 year old cheddar often sells for 120$ a pound.
The farm was selling the entire wheel for 18,500$. If I cut it into 200g wedges and sell it at 60$ each I can make 38,000$. I bought the cheese wheel, and brought it home in my truck.
When I rolled it into our apartment at first she was excited, when I started to explain the financials and investment potential she turned sour. She didn’t yell, but expressed she wasn’t happy about how I spent MY share of our house savings.
She is now staying with her parents.
I think she’s overreacting because she doesn’t understand the Canadian housing market. Our savings is not enough for a down payment without a ridiculous mortgage, and we need to take these opportunities. Am I overreacting? Or am I the only one with ambition in our relationship?
Start slicing and selling and then come update us lmao.
Info How many people do you know who will pay $120 for a pound of cheese? Do you know how to safely store it until sold? Do you know the health laws for selling cheese? Do you know the tax laws for this business you are starting? GF is probably tired of your harebrained schemes.
I’m not gonna buy a wedge of cheese from some rando selling it on FB Marketplace.
OP is gonna be out 20,000 and hopefully not get arrested for causing an E. coli breakout in Canada haha. Not looking good, though! In another comment, he says he's trying to melt "the wax" with a hair dryer lolol. I think this is fake, but very, very funny.
ETA: SOOO....I no longer am sure this is fake! Given OP's continued comments and explanations, I now think this is (maybe?) real....Or OP is extremely committed to this bit, which if so, OP, I salute you!
You are either extremely hilarious irl (though I would not want to buy a house with you lol sorry) or an amazing trash-poster. Either way, I love it, please update on your cheese wheel adventures, true or not!
I have taken some of your feedback into consideration from my last post. For those curious: my girlfriend is no longer in the picture. She cracked due to low risk tolerance, so I’ve decided to go all in on the business.
I initially tried to return the wheel to the distributor to recoup some capital, thinking they’d have some pity. They were actually considering it until they came out to look at it in my truck.
Apparently, the minor heat damage I caused to the paraffin wax while trying to open last week compromised the wheel which was already non refundable in the first place. Since I’m now stuck with a 140lb, 30,000+ asset, I had to pivot to asset protection and keep what I still have.
I went out and bought a True TBB-2-HC 59” solid door back bar cooler, a professional digital temperature humidity controller, an industrial humidifier, a vacuum sealer, and ripening mats. Total cost was about 8.5k after taxes. Expensive, yes, but I wasn't going to let a30,000+$ investment depreciate value.
The delivery was difficult. My apartment door is narrow, so I had to take the door entirely off the hinges and shimmy the cooler into the living room. I had maybe a millimeter of clearance between the frame and the unit.
I was exhausted and excited so I started researching installation on my phone before putting my front door back on. That’s when my landlord walked in. Apparently he believes my door being off the hinges somehow removes my reasonable right to privacy.
We already have a strained relationship because of my own use of the unit. He still holds a grudge because I was doing some light metal fabrication with a CONSUMER plasma cutter in my kitchen a few months ago
He saw the cooler, the vacuum sealer, and the wheel of heritage cheese and started crying about commercial operations and fire hazards. I told him very clearly: The cheese is for personal consumption. There is nothing in my lease that limits how much dairy a tenant can own.
The next morning, I found an eviction notice in my mailbox. it’s riddled with spelling errors as if written in a haste. I’m already preparing my defense for the Landlord Tenant Board.
Am I overreacting? I’m being evicted over dietary preferences as far as the landlord is concerned and I feel like this is an unlawful action. Also please bear in my mind that I have sold ZERO cheese so I feel like this is premature action. Thank you.
You and the guy that imported bees to Uruguay should start a business together.
I know they provided photo evidence but I refuse to believe someone can be that dumb.
Watching him argue in the comments, I fully believe he is that dumb. I can't imagine that level of commitment to the bit.
I've read tons of these, but this is one of the top ones where I'm just left speechless over the dumb decisions OP has made and seemingly continues to make, lmao.
I enjoyed every minute of reading this insanely wild ride.
"....my girlfriend is no longer in the picture. She cracked due to low risk tolerance, so I’ve decided to go all in on the business."
I like how he tries to make it sort of sound like he dropped her to "go all in" on his heritage cheese business, but it's very clear that she fled his delusional ass like the Roadrunner.
Can I Just say the cheese is as much a victim here as anyone else? It spent 21 years perfecting itself and is now going to mold away with this guy who doesn’t even seem to care what it tastes like.