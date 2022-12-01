22 people share the worst thing the pandemic stole from society.

The pandemic is kind of over because we've all gotten used to living under the threat of covid. The first two years were awful for many people, and its impact is still felt today. People share the thing that the pandemic ruined the most on a popular Reddit thread.

1. XTVSteveYT says:

This might be local, but where I live, a SH*T ton of businesses closed. I mean, half of them were closed. Not just because of the shutdown, they were closed permanently.

2.randomredditor0042 says:

The health system is wrecked. Way too many nurses got burnt out and left the profession.

3. cool69 says: