15 people share the weirdest part of the pandemic for them.

It's a massively giant understatement to say the past few years of pandemic have been a supremely weird and bad time.

From social isolation to death itself, people across the world have been plunged into a bizarre timeline rivaling dystopian movies, and now we're expected to return to daily life unscathed and ready to be productive and present.

It can feel surreal to step out and feel all that's transpired, which is why it's so cathartic to hear other people's experiences from the last few years.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the weirdest part of the pandemic for them.

I live a block away from a very busy highway. While I never really noticed the sound of the highway, when it was gone, the silence was amazing!