Parents leave teen daughter with friends for 7 years to go on 'world trip.' UPDATED 2X

First off, and probably the most important one, I asked them if they'd allow me to stay, and they told me they consider me their daughter so I can stay as long as I want, they'd love to have me around. So at least regardless of what happens, I will have a place to call home.

Secondly, a lot of people mentioned that maybe my parents are on the run from the law or something else. I never even thought about that possibility. I guess it could be true, but I don't really know how to find out. Though it's a bit of a scary thought.