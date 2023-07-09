Ex wife livid ex husband knew son wasn't his; 'you should have told me.' AITA?

When I brought up that she should’ve told me she just said “I didn’t want to hurt you.” That conversation ended and she went on to tell my son everything. He was rightfully upset and called me afterwards to pick him up(I told him that I had known and just loved him from the beginning).

He was upset with me for about a day, then he came to me and said he wanted to meet his bio dad.

I said okay and called his mom, long story short bio dad doesn’t want to be involved despite knowing about my son since he’s been born. My son is still rightfully sore about the situation and my ex is saying it’s just as much my fault for not saying anything.