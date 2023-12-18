Woman doesn't tell mom about daughter's birth until after labor, mom calls her 'vindictive.'

Sometimes you have to maintain a distance to preserve a relationship.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not telling her mom about her daughter's birth until after. She wrote:

"AITA for not telling my mother about my daughter being born till after?"

I have been with my husband 22 years. We have 4 children together, ages 20, 17, and 6, and a newborn. this might be kind of long and rambling I’m very upset so here it goes. My apologies. Before my youngest, I had given birth to my angel baby, who lived 8 minutes and was born premature. My 6-year-old was born with Down Syndrome, and a heart defect.