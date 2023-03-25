Mom asks if it was wrong to celebrate son's first word in front of mute stepkid.

Celebrating your child's first word seems like a harmless joy.

One woman wonders if she was wrong to be so excited. Her stepdaughter is nonverbal and she annouced the news in front of her. Her husband's ex-wife found out and had some very harsh words of her own to share.

AITA because I got excited about my son's first word?

AITAThrowaway52

My son is one years old, and very recently he said his first word. I was super excited and called my husband and step kids down to tell them the good news. My husband was super excited, although the step kids mostly just politely acknowledged the event.

My youngest stepdaughter is six and nonverbal, and she was also present when I told everyone about my son's first word.