The post was started by SpiceyStew on the popular Reddit subreddit, Mommit:

I'm having my first baby in July (a little girl), and I was wondering if there was any advice and or products you wish you knew about before having your baby, I don't have any mum friends or my own mum around so I've found this group and a couple others very helpful :) any advice is appreciated!, thank you !!

1. Sleep Noises

MsRachelGroupie

I wish I knew what noisy sleepers they are when they are very little. It's shocking. 😆

emryanne

Yes! My God. The grunts. Mouth noises. Snores. Gurgles. I never really worried they weren't breathing. Lol

throwaway_112218

We gave our son a WWE style nickname bc it reminded us of the sound of wrestlers hitting the mat/stage

2. Breastfeeding Struggles

Vivid_Pea_5229