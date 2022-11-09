15 women share the weirdest pregnancy cravings they've ever had.

We all hear about pregnancy cravings, but these 15 women took to the internet to share some SUPER weird ones. See if you can relate!
My first pregnancy I was a fiend for Cheerios with milk. Second I wanted fruit smoothies all the time. This time around I want everything.
Chicken corn chowder, movie theatre popcorn with extra butter, cheese sandwich with chocolate milk 😋 good thing my nausea keeps me in check or I’d be as big as a house. What are y’all craving? - froglegs87
Currently obsessed with meatloaf. Husband came down to the kitchen at 11pm and was like "wtf are you doing" and I was like "I am making a meatloaf". That and insane amounts of strawberry ice cream. - Noluck556