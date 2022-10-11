Dad forbids 15 yo daughter from running track until she 'covers up.'

I(43m) have 2 daughters for privacy reasons we'll call them K and T. This is about my youngest daughter K(15F). She started doing Cross country and Track and field last year and is starting her first high school season.

The thing is K likes to wear revealing clothing, she's 143 pounds and 4ft 10in, and has no problem showing off her stomach. She Like crop tops, short shorts, really ripped jeans, etc.

During her middle school track season, she got a stress fracture and had to be in a medical boot for 2 months. This upset her because it meant she would miss out on running cross country since they started conditioning in June.

After she got her boot off in mid-July she started working out on her own to prepare for indoor track season.