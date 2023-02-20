21 child-free people reveal the worst comments they've received about their choice.

Living a child-free life unfortunately comes with some completely tone deaf and inappropriate comments from coworkers, family members, or complete strangers wondering why you don't want the cost or responsibility of raising a human being...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Child-free people, what was the weirdest/worst reaction to your life choice you have ever received from someone?" people who don't have kids were ready to share the most uncomfortable comments they've heard about living a child-free life.

1.

I am 38yo. No kids. A lady asked me the other day, "but don't you want a purpose in life?" Without kids I guess I am just taking up space?? - Namsoaloha

2.

“You’ll change your mind” - [deleted]

3.