16 child-free people share the main reason they chose not to have kids.

Choosing not to have children in this life can often come with a series of unsolicited opinions from strangers or family members who will say "you'll change your mind" at ever major holiday...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "For those that don’t want any kids in the future, why?" child-free people everywhere were ready to share their reasoning.

1.

Kids are annoying. I don't have the patience. I also have lots of issues. I would probably snap and be abusive in some way unfortunately. I'm better off without kids... - SirGanjaSpliffington

2.

I don't want kids. Simple. It's like asking me why I don't want to get a horse or a stamp collection. It just isn't on my want list. - Marybone

3.

To name a few factors: Stress, anxiety, finances, time management, health concerns of child, climate change, politics, educational system quality, retirement, global population. - lin_baba

4.