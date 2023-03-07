16 men share what they're teaching their sons that their own dads never taught them.

Fatherhood has evolved from what it used to be. In an era where many dad's felt uncomfortable showing emotion, men today are better at showing their children affection and love. Men realize their fathers' mistakes and try to pass on healthy habits to their children.
They write:
1. OnlyBuy1 says:
He does not need to do anything to earn my love.
2. everyone_getsa_beej says:
My son just turned five. I invite him to help me or at least watch me do everything from lawn work, changing lightbulbs, grocery shopping, watch me get the flu shot, and checking in at the airport. I’m the youngest of five, and my parents did not have time or patience to let their kids be such a part of the family business. He is usually a game for most things, so it’s been fun.