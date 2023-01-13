17 nannies and babysitters share the story of the worst kid they ever watched.

Picking up a few shifts for the family down the street is one thing, but people who have careers in wrangling unruly kids have enough content to make American Horror Story: The Nannies. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Nannies/Babysitters, what is the worst child you've had to care for and why?" people who work in childcare were ready to share the tale of the shift that made them consider calling an exorcist.
I've babysat a lot of nightmare kids in the past, but I can't remember a lot of them now (I think I've blocked out the trauma). There was this one little f*cker who didn't want to go to bed at bedtime.
He was probably 5 or 6 and he told me that if I didn't let him stay up and watch tv he'd tell his parents I beat him and then before I could do anything threw himself down a flight of stairs! Thank god it was a short set of stairs and he wasn't hurt.