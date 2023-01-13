17 nannies and babysitters share the story of the worst kid they ever watched.

Kids can be extra unhinged when their parents are out on a date night and the babysitter is in charge of making Mac and Cheese, reading the bedtime story, and pulling a pound of crushed goldfish out of the youngest's hair because it's "National Prank Day"...

Picking up a few shifts for the family down the street is one thing, but people who have careers in wrangling unruly kids have enough content to make American Horror Story: The Nannies. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Nannies/Babysitters, what is the worst child you've had to care for and why?" people who work in childcare were ready to share the tale of the shift that made them consider calling an exorcist.

1.

I've babysat a lot of nightmare kids in the past, but I can't remember a lot of them now (I think I've blocked out the trauma). There was this one little f*cker who didn't want to go to bed at bedtime.