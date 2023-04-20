18 people share the worst case of 'sheltered kid syndrome' they ever witnessed.

Helicopter parents who love to micromanage every move their children make are usually in for a rude awakening when their adult child doesn't want to come to any family holidays...

Checking in on your college-aged kid to make sure they're not pounding Jell-O shots on a friday night won't give them the independence that surviving in this world requires. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the worst case of a kid being 'sheltered' you've ever encountered?" people were ready to share their stories.

1.

I have a 35 year old friend--yes, 35--who lives at home and still has a bedtime. Not like 'please stop making noise after x hour so I can sleep,' but honest to god lights-out, mother-will-take-her-computer-power-cord-away bedtime.

I didn't realize how bad it was until she bragged one night that she had bought a secret second cord for when her mother took her's. Thirty. Five. Years. Old. I love her to death but Christ. - wighttail

2.