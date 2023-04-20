16 people share the worst example of 'helicopter parenting' they ever witnessed.

Parents who never seem to cut the cord even when their kids are fully grown, tax-paying citizens with children of their own, can be an over-bearingly irritating crew...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the worst case of 'helicopter parenting' you've seen?" people were ready to reveal their most cringe-inducing examples.

1.

Working summer orientation for my old community college and we have new students register for classes towards the end of the session. Counselors are there to help with class selection.

This one mom was literally hovering over her son telling him which classes to choose, and completely ignoring the counselor's advice, when she had him stand up. She proceeded to sit down and she herself started registering her son for his classes.

I tried to intervene, letting her know that we ask that the student register themselves, and that he'll be doing online registration for the rest of his college career. I was told to f**k off.